Trump extends social distance guidelines to April 30 as coronavirus numbers rise

The White House issued new social distancing guidelines as the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to surge.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he was extending social distancing guidelines in the United States until April 30.

It was a change of course for the president who just last week said he was hoping to have the country "opened up and raring to go by Easter."

Trump's announcement came on the heels of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying the coronavirus could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans while infecting "millions" of others.

Trump said his administration was extending the guidelines with the hope of avoiding a catastrophic death toll.

"So if we can hold that down, as we're saying, to 100,000, it's a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 and 200,000, we all together have done a very good job," Trump said during a coronavirus task force briefing Sunday. (Video)

Nearly three-quarters of a million people have been infected with the virus across the globe, according to official testing data. The U.S. is now the epicenter of the pandemic with more than 140,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 2,500 deaths as of early Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.