Trump campaign fundraising slows for 2nd straight month

President Donald Trump’s fundraising pace has slowed slightly for the second straight month as the nation reels from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trump reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raised more than $61.7 million in April, a record for the month.

It brings Trump's total haul for the cycle to over $742 million.

Despite the drop, Trump’s fundraising remains far ahead of likely Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Biden's presidential campaign says it and the Democratic National Committee jointly raised $60 million in April.

That’s a solid sum that may ease some Democratic worries that Biden is stumbling in the money race.