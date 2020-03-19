Truck drivers face new challenges with Coronavirus pandemic

"It's probably a little harder for us out here on the road because we're dealing with it daily," said Mike Greaver. "When other people can go home and self-quarantine we basically can't. We need to be hauling this stuff for the people."

Mike Greaver has been a truck driver for 22 years, making countless trips across the country hauling goods. However, the trip he's on now has proven to be more difficult as Coronavirus precautions made basic necessities harder to get on the road.

"They were putting signs up that they were not providing showers for drivers," said Greaver. "The showers were shut down."

Along with showers, Greaver says coffee is no longer available at some pit stops, with gas stations limiting items to stop the spread of the virus.

"It's really messing with our routines," said Greaver.

Even while on the road, the toilet paper shortage is causing problems.

"Rest areas on I-80 were shut down because people were stealing the toilet paper out of them," said Greaver.

Following the executive orders by Governor Doug Burgum, Greaver and other truckers will no longer be able to get out and stretch their legs inside North Dakota cafeterias, food courts, or restaurants. Burgum's order calls for these places to be closed for dine-in.

Despite all this, Greaver says in hard times, there were signs of hope and help throughout the country.

"Kentucky Police Department said 'Hey, if you're in our area, we have plenty of parking. Stop, give us a call. We'll go get you food or we'll take you to a drive-thru to get you food,'" said Greaver. "That was really cool."

Greaver on his way home now and wants to make sure fellow truckers don't get stuck in the same position he was in.

"If you're in the Fargo area give me a holler because my wife or I will come and help you out."

If you're a trucker in the area, Micheal Greaver invites you to reach out on Facebook.