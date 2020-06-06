Trout Fest in Fargo is in full swing this weekend.

Families stood by the water’s edge of Woodhaven Park hoping to catch a big one.

Things look a little different this year as organizers aren’t able to have an in-person event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping the fun.

If you catch a fish from the north or south ponds and share your picture to the Facebook event, 10 winners will be chosen at random on Tuesday, June 9.

The event is held every year to encourage kids to get outside and fish.

One family fishing in Woodhaven says with it being free fishing day, it was the perfect day to get outside.

“The trick of fishing is that you have to be patient and quiet,” said 8-year-old Quin Vinson. “You have to feel the vibrations coming from your pole.”

“I like fishing a lot and when I was fishing with my grandpa, we catch so many fish,” said 5-year-old Merritt Vinson.

Free fishing days in North Dakota are June 6-7.

Trout Fest ends June 8.

