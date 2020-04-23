Troopers make arrest of man driving stolen vehicle near Jamestown

North Dakota State Troopers attempted to stop a Ford F-150 for speeding on I-94 west of Jamestown around 6:30 Thursday evening. The driver of the truck refused to stop and Troopers initiated a pursuit.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Jacob Leno, from Driscoll, North Dakota.

During the pursuit the Trooper learned the truck was reported stolen.

The truck continued east traveling at speeds up to 85 miles per hour before the rear tire went flat and the truck pulled over.

NDHP instructed the driver to get out of the vehicle. According to NDHP, Leno resisted once he was placed in handcuffs.

Leno has been charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, fleeing, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two outstanding warrants.

