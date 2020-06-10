Troopers looking for driver who witnessed 2-vehicle wreck near Jamestown

North Dakota highway troopers are looking for the person who may have witnessed a two-vehicle crash near Jamestown on Monday.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. about seven miles east of Jamestown along Interstate 94, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they want to question the driver of a red Ford F250 Superduty pickup with a business decal on the side.

The red Ford pickup reportedly drove into a ditch to avoid being hit by a tan 2018 Peterbilt, which is pictured in this story.

According to troopers, the semi-truck was involved in an injury crash with a white 2015 Dodge Ram 5500 that was carrying a portable toilet.

Anyone with information on the driver of the red pickup should contact trooper Nate King at ndhpeast@nd.gov or call (701) 328-1081.