Triple Ax in Fargo closing its doors

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the life of a small business in Fargo.

Triple Ax located on 5229 51st Ave S will close its doors on June 28, according to a Facebook post.

“We have some bad news and some badder news. The bad news is we are terrible at grammar. The badder news is we are closing,” read the Facebook post.

It was the first axe throwing business in Fargo, according to its website, opening in March of 2019.

The business said it’s hoping to reopen again in 2021 after shutting down its physical location.

According to the Facebook post, those who have gift cards are encouraged to use them before June 28.

