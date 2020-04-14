Trinity Health announces furloughs, executive pay cuts

Trinity Health in Minot has announced plans to furlough about 350 employees and cut executive pay as the health system deals with the financial costs of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minot Daily News reports 12% of Trinity's 2,800-member workforce was placed on furlough, effective Sunday.

Essential staff needed for patient care were excluded.

Trinity also says its executive team will see its salary reduced by 20% while middle-management staff will see a 10% salary reduction.

Trinity President and CEO John Kutch cited a 50% drop in overall business because of state and federal advisories to cancel elective surgeries and other non-urgent medical appointments to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make space for patients sick with the virus.