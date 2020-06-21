Traverse County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

Traverse County Sheriff's Office hosted a ground search Sunday after a Wheaton, MN man went missing Wednesday.

Officials say 68-year-old Terry Lee McCoy was last seen at his home in Wheaton at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17.

McCoy is 6'0", 250 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he may have sustained recent injury.

His cell phone, wallet and personal property were left at home. Officials say it is possible McCoy is on foot as no vehicles are missing.

The ground search Sunday began at the Wheaton High School parking lot at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traverse County Sheriff's Office at 320-422-7800.

