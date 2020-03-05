Local travel agents respond to coronavirus concerns

Travel agent's phones are ringing off the hooks. With spring break nearing, many are calling in about vacation concerns, asking if they should cancel their plans.

"I was going to Africa but not anymore right now," said Michael Davis from Fargo. "Man, I'm scared of the virus I heard it's out here, so I'm really taking precautions with everything right now."

Many are running to travel agents like Patty Auka.

"It's so much easier now to get information compared to 10 to 15 years ago," said Patty Auka with Travel Travel Group. "People are still traveling out there, so I wouldn't necessarily let this virus stop you from traveling."

Whether it's flight, hotel, or both, if it's booked together under particular insurance, you can back out one to two hours before. Other insurance doesn't cover pandemics like the coronavirus.

"There is some travel insurance out there; it's cancel any reason no questions asked," said Auka. "So those that are concerned traveling to a destination, that is a great insurance to have right now."

Whether you're a spring break traveler or not, Auka says the outbreak is another reminder to get travel insurance and practice better hygiene like washing your hands and not touching your face.