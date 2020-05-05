Travel agency says Sheyenne High School notified them day of trip it was canceling

The travel agency that booked a trip for a high school in West Fargo where students received partial refunds says they were notified the day of the trip that it was being canceled.

Group Travel Planners, based in Burnsville, Minnesota, organized a Chicago tour for Sheyenne High School’s band that was scheduled for March 12 to 17.

However, West Fargo Public Schools nixed the outing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the company, they were told March 12 the trip wasn’t going to happen.

“Keep in mind all our vendors are paid in full prior to departure and Group Travel Planners is legally bound to their cancellation policies and fees,” the company's Chief Executive Officer Amber Anderson told Valley News Live. “The two biggest costs of the tour, the motorcoach transportation and the hotel both have a zero dollar refund policy in their contracts as the school cancellation came so late (we ended up getting the school's money back from the hotel after negotiations!).”

Anderson said Sheyenne High School was strongly encouraged multiple times to purchase travel insurance, which it didn’t.

On Friday, we spoke to several students who say they’re upset they're only receiving partial refunds for their trip. More than a 100 students will each get back $638 after spending a little more than a $1,000.

West Fargo Public Schools previously told us it notified parents the day before departure that it was shelving the trip.

According to Group Travel Planners, it spent nine and a half months planning for the Chicago trip and the school isn't entitled to get any money back.

“But of course we would not do this to them during unprecedented times or any time for that matter,” Anderson said. “We are fighting with all of our vendors to get as much money back as possible to refund all of our schools that have been caught up in this crisis.”