Travel Alert issued for central North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have issued a Travel Alert for central North Dakota due to snow, blowing snow, and icy conditions making driving hazardous. Cities included in the Travel Alert are Tower City, Valley City, and Jamestown.

A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions. Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.