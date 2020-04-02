UPDATE: Travel alert extended to northeastern North Dakota

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have extended the Travel Alert to northeastern North Dakota due to snow causing reduced visibility making driving hazardous.

Cities included in the Travel Alert include Grand Forks, Cooperstown, Drayton, and Pembina. Because of the current flood conditions this spring, there is an extra concern for motorists due to water-filled ditches along many roadways in eastern North Dakota.

Motorists should slow down and drive for the conditions.

There is also a Travel Alert in effect for Tower City, Valley City, Jamestown Fargo, Hillsboro, Casselton and Wahpeton due to snow, blowing snow, and icy conditions making driving hazardous.

A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

