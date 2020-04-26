Trail derailment north of Carrington closes Highway 52 for brief period

Highway 52 has reopened in eastern North Dakota after an early morning train derailment.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday near Carrington.

Carrington Mayor Tom Erdman says no one was hurt when the final 20 cars ofthe 100-car train left the tracks near the highway underpass north of the city.

Canadian Pacific Media Relations Manager Andy Cummings says the train was hauling grain and no hazardous materials were involved.

Cummings says there are no public safety issues, but crews will inspect the area for any damage.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.