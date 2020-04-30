Tractor chase leads to arrest near Hawley

It's the kind of chase you can only see in rural America when someone steals a tractor and leads police on a chase through fields and into a swamp.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department says it happened near Hawley around 3:30 Thursday morning when someone reported their John Deere 4320 tractor and trailer was stolen out of his field.

When deputies arrived, they found the tractor and tried to stop it, but the driver refused. The driver, 31-year-old Nicole Cloud from Warroad, MN, kept driving through fields.

Eventually, deputies were able to get the driver to go in a swampy area where the tractor got stuck.

Cloud was arrested for motor vehicle theft, fleeing police, criminal damage to property and two outstanding warrants.

Her mugshot was not available at the time of this writing.