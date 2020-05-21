Tracking app recommended by Gov. Burgum is sharing your location data

There are questions surrounding an app that's been strongly suggested by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health for contact tracing.

CARE19 was created by the same group that created the popular Bison Tracker app.

Governor Burgum has said the free app will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more efficiently and effectively identifying people who may have had contact with people who have tested positive.

A new report by privacy company, Jumbo Privacy, and technology blog, Fast Company, says that the app is sharing location data with Foursquare and an advertising ID with Google.

Jumbo recommends that people do not install the app until the privacy policy is made more explicit, or the app is updated to stop sharing data

In an email to Fast Company, ProudCrowd founder Tim Brookins wrote that the random ID was included in the message to Foursquare unintentionally, and that the company will remove it as soon as possible.

The transmission of information to Foursquare is "fairly benign, as Foursquare doesn't actually collect our sent data...but easy enough for us to remove. Good catch by the security firm."

