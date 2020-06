People in south central North Dakota are getting a better look at damage Monday morning, after reports of a tornado Sunday night.

Video shared with us shows a twister near Ashley in McIntosh County.

There are no reports of injuries, but the sheriff says buildings were destroyed on several farms.

High winds also caused grain bin and barn damage near Ypsilanti in Stutsman County, and the roof was torn off a bar in Larimore in Grand Forks County.