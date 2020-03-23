Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020

The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned.

This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year.

USA Track and Field are also pushing for a postponement of the Olympics. The CEO of the track team sent a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee urging it to ask the IOC to delay the Olympics because of the coronavirus crisis.

USA Swimming has also asked for a delay. Track and swimming won more than half the American medals at the last Summer Games and accounted for nearly one-third of all U.S. athletes.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.

He said a final decision was likely to come in four week.