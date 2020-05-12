Tokyo Olympics closing 5 souvenir shops; downsizing another

Olympic organizers say five official merchandise shops in Tokyo will close by early June with business hindered by the coronavirus pandemic and the games being postponed until next year. It's not clear if they will reopen.

Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya says a sixth store in Osaka will also be downsized by early June.

Organizers say 89 stores were operating in Japan at the end of April. Takaya could not rule our more closures.

He says “we don't know what's going to happen in the next three weeks.”

Organizers hope for income of about $100 million from merchandise sales.