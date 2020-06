It was a scary situation for one young boy and his family when emergency crews were called to save the child from a liquid manure pit.

The incident happened Monday, June 22 at a farm near Farming, MN which is just west of St. Cloud.

Rescue crews arrived on scene and found the 2-year-old's legs and one arm submerged in the liquid manure.

A rope was tied around a fire fighter who then waded into the manure pit to save the child.

The young boy was not hurt.