Fargo Mayor Tim iMahoney has declared a state of emercenty in Fargo to help protect the safety of residents, personnel, infrastructure and property in light of the escalating situation in Downtown Fargo.

The city of Fargo posted to their Facebook page saying protesters are attacking Fargo Police Officers and private properties. Fires have also been set in the middle of streets.

You are asked to stay away from downtown Fargo until further notice.