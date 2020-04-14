Thunderbirds buzz Vegas to honor health care workers

The US Air Force pulls off a sky-high salute to medical workers in Sin City.

The Air Force aerial stunt squadron does a soaring tribute to courageous medical workers. (Source: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds)

The Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron performed a formation flyover on Saturday.

It was a nod to health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Vegas is our home and we appreciate the healthcare workers, first responders and COVID-19 essential personnel who are keeping our community healthy and safe,” said a Twitter post from the flight team.

The squadron, made up of F-16 Fighting Falcons, flew less than 1,000 feet above the city.

The team is based at Nellis Air Force Base, just northeast of Las Vegas.

