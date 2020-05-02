Thrift stores anticipating surge when they reopen

Self quarantining has led many to clean out closets, garages and storage shed.

With the delay of spring cleanups, those same people may be looking to unload unwanted stuff.

It's not unusual for thrift stores like Dakota Boys and Grils Ranch to be buried in work this time of year.

"There are probably 200 donations in a day," Store Manager Alicia Ackerson says.

She says they're still buried and have been deep cleaning the store.

They closed shop at their location on 52nd Ave. S. in mid-Mar. a few days after their first anniversary.

They're holding off on reopening. Ackerson says they want to be sure they can keep everyone safe.

"I'm sure that we will have a huge surge after we open. We've had several inquiries on the phone about donations."

The plan is to open up for donations first. Ackerson says that's coming soon.

"We plan on setting up a table outside. The donors will be able to drop off items one at a time," she adds.

But these items won't hit the shelves right away.

"Any new donations we get will sit in quarantine for a while," Ackerson says.

Once they sort through spring cleaning madness, they'll open for retail.

Ackerson says employees will be wearing masks and they're asking shoppers to do the same.

