Three year-old boy dies, four others taken to hospitals following crash in Becker Co.

A three year-old boy has died and four others were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Becker County.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said the wreck happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday in Evergreen Township.

Sheriff's say Kristohper Engle, 34, from Frazee was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on County Road 151 when it struck a 2004 Dodge Durango driven by Chad Bladow, 29, from Lake Park. After the collision, Engle's vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

Engle and three passengers were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries. The three year-old boy was in Engle's vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of Bladow's vehicle were treated at the scene.

The Sheriff says they are withholding any other names pending family notification.