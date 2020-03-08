Threat investigated at Sheyenne High School

West Fargo Police investigated a school threat to Sheyenne High School made on social media after a photo was brought to school officials.

Sunday, West Fargo released the following statement:

"This afternoon, School Resource Officer Morris was informed of a threat of school violence shared via social media. SRO Morris notified administration immediately and then enlisted the help of law enforcement to determine the validity of the threat. Through this investigation, it was determined that a photo shared by one student was modified by another student to include a threatening caption. Both individuals have been identified; they and their parents are cooperating with law enforcement on this matter. Both the West Fargo Police Department and West Fargo Public Schools are confident there is no credibility to this photo and message and no danger to the students, staff, or the campus.

We would like to thank the student who brought this photo to the attention of our SRO. It is through the engagement of our students and staff that allow us to ensure our campuses remains safe for everyone that learns and works there.

If you have any lingering concerns, please contact your child’s administrator or counselor tomorrow morning. However, it is important to know that we are unable to share specifics on this situation."