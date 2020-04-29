Thousands of pounds of food slated for waste donated to Fargo food bank

The Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo received a sizable donation on Wednesday just when the need is the greatest.

Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen located in Park Rapids donated more than 37,000 pounds of potatoes.

R.D. Offutt Farms based in Fargo transported the potatoes from the Park Rapids plant.

According to the food bank, the potatoes were intended for restaurants. However, with restaurants closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the food was donated to prevent waste.

“Before COVID-19 hit, we were serving one in eight individuals, and we just ran some numbers last night, and our food pantries are reporting a 44 percent increase,” Melissa Sobolik, president of Great Plains Food Bank, said. “And at our mobile food pantry distribution, we've seen 79 percent increase.”

At the same time as demand is up, Sobolik said the food bank is seeing a decline in donations from retail stores and people as they hold on to food during these tough economic times.

If you’re interested in donating non-perishable items, stop by the Great Plains Food Bank at 1720 3rd Ave N.

