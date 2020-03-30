The beginning of distance learning in Moorhead

Seven-year-old Porter Smith was hard at work as Moorhead Area Public Schools began instruction online.

“It is the best because I get to do Dreambox whenever I want,” Porter said. “It’s like a map where we have a choice of activities that we can do.”

Since the closure of schools in Moorhead, Porter’s family made sure to keep a schedule where education continues so they were ready for distance learning to begin.

“This has just been a great way to add to it,” Joe Johnson said, a father of three. “But as we dive in, every morning, he gets a video message from his teacher so he keeps that connection. She started off the video with a picture of her class and reminds him of his friends and kind of gives us incentive to keep connected as much as we can.”

For Pre-K through grade 4, parents have been supplied with home learning packets with a message from teachers and flexible materials.

5th grade to 12th grade teachers meet with their students virtually and track their lessons.

“I wasn’t trained to be a teacher so just having ideas of ways that we can keep them on the right path,” Johnson said.

The school district says they are taking it all in stride after what they say was a successful first day.

“We’ll make some tweaks as we go,” said Tamara Uselman, Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Accountability at Moorhead Public Schools. “Primarily where I think we are going to focus the largest tweaks on where are the students not engaging or not showing up online, and then how we can work immediately with their families, their parents or their guardians to make certain that they do step into the learning and they are engaging.”

Johnson says the teacher interaction and resources help the family stay grounded as they all navigate through their new reality.

“When you go to school every day you have English at the same time, you have math at the same time, lunch at the same time,” Johnson said. “And trying to bring that into a less structured environment is challenging at times. I feel like I’ve been challenged to become a better parent, just focusing on these guys more.”

At this time, distance learning for Moorhead schools is scheduled through April 30.

