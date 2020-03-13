The Masters, Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The annual rite of spring for golf won’t happen this year.

The Masters has been postponed until a later date. Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played.

That means there will be no golf at least for the next month.

The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played.

This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf. The PGA Tour already canceled the next three events leading up to the Masters.

Tiger Woods was to be going after his sixth green jacket.

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Athletic Association’s decision comes as premier sporting events worldwide are being canceled or postponed to help contain the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The marathon is the planet’s most celebrated footrace, but officials had become increasingly preoccupied with the health of the 31,000 registered runners and the estimated 1 million spectators who line the course, giving hand slaps, high fives and even kisses to the athletes as they pass by.

The 124th running of the Boston race had been scheduled for April 20.

