The City of Fargo announces facility closures for Friday, June 19 & signing of Mayoral Emergency Preparatory Declaration

Due to tomorrow’s planned march in the downtown area, Fargo City Hall, the main downtown Fargo Public Library and Fargo Municipal Court will be fully closed on Friday, June 19 with employees working remotely. Members of the public are encouraged to utilize www.FargoND.gov/Virtual to reach these departments on Friday. Additionally, the main Fargo Cass Public Health building will be closed to the public after 1 pm on Friday; all client appointments after 1 p.m. will be rescheduled.

Concerns of community members have been heard and the City stands ready to protect the safety of our residents, their livelihoods, and City infrastructure. The City of Fargo and the Fargo Police Department have spent the last several days preparing for potential threats and events this weekend and will continue to monitor developments.

Yesterday, Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney issued an emergency declaration to prepare for the activation of appropriate resources and personnel if necessary. Earlier this afternoon, an amendment to the emergency declaration was issued to eliminate and rescind a portion of the declaration related to weapons that were found to be in contrast with state law. This declaration is a preparatory tool that allows extraordinary measures to be utilized only when absolutely necessary, such as curfews, evacuations of certain areas, and road closures.

Mayor Mahoney remarked, “I remain extremely hopeful of constructive events this weekend and I wish the organizers, marchers, and everyone a successful demonstration. We remind all parties of the desire of the event organizers for a peaceful and non-destructive weekend. I have signed an emergency declaration to ensure all resources are in place (if needed) to protect all members of our community, infrastructure, and personal property.”