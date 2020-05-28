Teen drowns in Sheyenne River

A teenager is dead after drowning in the Sheyenne River.

The West Fargo Police Department received the call of someone drowning a little after 6:30 on Wednesday night.

The victim was being pulled from the water by bystanders when police arrived on the scene.

Police performed CPR on the 14-year-old boy, who left the scene in Cardiac Arrest and was taken to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

Due to the age of the victim, no further identification will be released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.