Teen drowns in Sheyenne River

West Fargo, ND (Valley News Live)- A teenager is dead after drowning in the Sheyenne River.
The West Fargo Police Department received the call of someone drowning a little after 6:30 on Wednesday night.
The victim was being pulled from the water by bystanders when police arrived on the scene.
Police performed CPR on the 14-year-old boy, who left the scene in Cardiac Arrest and was taken to a local hospital.
He was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.
Due to the age of the victim, no further identification will be released at this time.
This incident remains under investigation.