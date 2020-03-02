Update: Teen dies in Wadena Co. snowmobile crash after vehicle gets snagged by tree

(Updated 12:29 p.m.) The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is releasing details into what killed a teenager who was riding a snowmobile.

Deputies said it appeared Paul Peterson's snowmobile got caught in a tree and he was ejected from the vehicle.

The tree was reportedly partially frozen in the river.

(Original) - A teenager is dead after a weekend snowmobile accident in Wadena County.

According to a Facebook post from the Wadena County Sheriff's Department, the call came in around 1pm on February 29th.

When they arrived on the scene, just north of the Wahoo Valley Bar and Grill in Staples MN, they found 18 year old Paul Peterson, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Peterson, who was at the restaurant with his family, took off before the rest of the family to continue riding, was found by his father after he crashed.

His father called authorities will attempting to perform CPR.

This was the teen's first time riding a snowmobile.