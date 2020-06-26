Target expands grocery curbside pickup

Target is expanding the items you can pickup curbside!

People will soon be able to drive to a nearby target and pick up fresh and frozen grocery items like milk and bread, without browsing aisles or parking the car.

The national retailer said it's adding hundreds of grocery items to its same-day services as many Americans look for safer ways to shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

By bulking up its same-day grocery assortment, target will compete more directly with Walmart, Amazon and grocers that offer similar services.