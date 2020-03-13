Talking to your kids about Covid-19

Mental health experts are encouraging parents to talk with their kids about the coronavirus.

(MGN Image)

Experts say, even at a young age, they are overhearing conversations and are aware something is going on.

Local psychologists say these conversations should be age appropriate.

For younger kids, a good way to explain this is to say it's something a little bit more serious than a cold.

Experts recommend you don't get into the magnitude of the virus, or tell them that you can die from it.

That will only scare children.

The most important thing is to explain the basic facts--things like how it's transmitted and to teach them the importance of hygiene.

With teenagers who may not want to open up, start by asking how their friends are feeling about the coronavirus.

That may prompt them to talk about their feelings.

Always reassure your children that you will protect them.

Experts say do all of this in a family meeting and include your kids in the plan.