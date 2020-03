A crash right under the I-94 underpass on Sheyenne St slows down traffic.

The call came in right before 6:50 Wednesday morning. Our traffic reporter Devin Fry tells us two vehicles are involved, one with heavy front-end damage.

The turn lane on east-bound I-94 is still open, but the right lane heading south on Sheyenne is closed.

At this time, the extent of injuries are unknown.