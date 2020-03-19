TJ Maxx, HomeGoods stores closing for two weeks

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - TJ Maxx and HomeGoods will be closing their stores for two weeks, CEO and President Ernie Herrman announced on Thursday.

Herrman said as of March 19, all stores in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia will be closed temporarily for the next two weeks.

The company is also closing their online businesses, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, he said.

“Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” Herrman said in a news release. “This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our associates and customers. We know our associates are very concerned for their health and financial well-being and we plan to pay our store, distribution and office associates for two weeks during these closures.”

Home Depot announced beginning Thursday, March 19, their stores will now close daily at 6 p.m., while opening hours will remain unchanged.

“As an essential retailer to the communities we serve, we’re committed to keeping stores open just as we always do during times of crisis and natural disaster. Homeowners and businesses depend on us for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, cleaning supplies, electrical and plumbing repairs, and harsh weather items like tarps, propane and batteries,” the company said in a news release.

Home Depot said the adjusted hours will give stores the ability to staff appropriately and provide additional time to restock shelves and perform cleaning.

The company said with many products being in high demand, they implemented a purchase limit of 10 face masks per person.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.