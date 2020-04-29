Suspected DUI crash sends two people to hospital in Stutsman Co.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.
Authorities say the driver was heading west on 44th Street SE just south of Jamestown around 7:30 Tuesday night when he became distracted by the passenger's cell phone.
The driver lost control of the Ford F-150, entered the north ditch and the pickup overturned.
The 19 year-old male driver and 20 year-old female passenger both received minor injuries.
The driver was arrested for DUI.
The passenger was arrested for minor in consumption.