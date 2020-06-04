Suspect in Minot murder faces second charge of assaulting an inmate

A 29-year-old Minot man accused of killing his father last year now faces a new charge in an investigation into an assault at the Ward County Jail.

It's the second time he's been involved in such an incident.

Christopher Vickerman faces a B-misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

According to the affidavit, surveillance footage from May 18 shows Vickerman repeatedly punching a male inmate who was sitting on a stool talking on the phone.

Court records indicate the two got into a scuffle before corrections officers intervened. Investigators say the victim never struck Vickerman during the altercation, but restrained him until deputies arrived.

Vickerman told deputies the victim attacked him with a pencil on a previous occasion in the jail, according to the affidavit.

The victim suffered bleeding from his mouth, and some loose teeth.

Vickerman faces a AA-felony murder charge in the shooting death of his father Mark Vickerman last May.

Prosecutors charged Vickerman with B-misdemeanor simple assault following an incident last August, where investigators say he struck a fellow inmate over a sugar packet.

Vickerman pleaded out in that case and was ordered to time served and to pay fines and fees.

The judge set bond in the assault case at $10,000, though he remains in custody in the larger $750,000 bond on the murder charge.

Vickerman will stand trial on the murder charge Aug. 18. He faces the chance of life in prison without parole on that charge.