Survey: Most in Sturgis want rally delayed due to COVID-19

A survey by the Sturgis City Council found that most locals want the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally postponed due to the coronavirus.

The city mailed 3,290 surveys to resident addresses and more than 60 percent of those responding want the rally suspended.

The city will hear a presentation from the rally officials on Monday, The city has said it would make an official decision in mid-June on whether to go forward with hosting the event scheduled for Aug. 7-16.

Rally officials say campgrounds will be open during the rally, regardless of the city's decision

