Superintendent's wine auctioned days after DWI arrest

Jamestown-area Republicans auctioned bottles of wine named for and signed by state Superintendent Kirsten Baesler just days after she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

North Dakota District 12 and 29 Republicans held their Lincoln Day dinner last weekend. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert says that for years the dinner has included a wine auction as a fundraiser for candidates.

Eleven bottles of "Baesler's Bulldog Red" and "Superintendent Baesler's Honor Roll White" were auctioned.

Baesler signed the bottles Saturday.

The 50-year-old superintendent is seeking the North Dakota Republican Party's endorsement for a third term.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk Wednesday night.