Super Tuesday: Minnesotans heading to the polls to vote

For the first time since 1992, Minnesota will join in on the Presidential Primary Election, also known as, Super Tuesday. Minnesota is one of 14 states voting today.

The ballot will have all 15 candidates, even though some have dropped from the race. There will also be an "uncommitted" option. This option allows voters to still vote democrat without choosing a specific candidate.

Voters will need to bring a valid ID. If you don't have an acceptable ID, someone from your precinct can come to the polling place with you. They will have to sign an oath to "vouch" for you. Voters will be required to register with a political party affiliation to get that party's ballot.

Before you head out to the polling places, make sure you're heading to the right spot. Moorhead is broken up into four different wards and polling places are determined by your address. To find your polling place, visit https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/