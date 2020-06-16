Sunday blaze burns Enderlin mother’s belongings of her late children

A Sunday night blaze has left a woman’s home a total loss; burning up not only her belongings, but most of what she had left of her two late children.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Dewey St. in Enderlin, North Dakota with fire officials saying the fire is likely due to electric issues.

Shawn Jackson says it all happened so fast: First smelling something burning before the house went completely black.

“The TV went off, the lights went off, and (her boyfriend) started yelling, ‘Get out! The house is on fire!’” Jackson said.

With little time Jackson says she grabbed both her late son and daughters' urns, as well as her purse and ran out of the door,

“When I came back in the house to try and get more, the smoke was so thick I couldn’t even see anything,” she said.

With 40 to 50 mile an hour wind gusts Sunday night, Jackson says it took over an hour for firefighters to finally put out the flames.

“I thank the Lord that the wind was blowing that way because there’s no house there, and I’m happy that it saved my neighbor’s house,” Jackson said.

Jackson says this is the second time she’s lived in this home— First in 2017 and moving in again just over a year ago. She says it was more than just a house to her.

“Five months after my son, I lost my daughter to suicide, and this place is the last place I saw both of them alive,” she said.

Jackson says while it’s sad to see her belongings burnt and charred, knowing most of her children's belongings are gone is the most difficult

“It’s where I had all of their things, all my memorabilia. Their diplomas are gone, their clothes, their books,” Jackson said.

She says she hopes to walk through the home later this week to see if anything can be salvaged, and says even if she comes out empty handed, she still feels thankful.

“It is bad, but it could have been a lot worse,” Jackson said.

Jackson is currently staying in a local hotel until she can get back on her feet. A GoFundMe has been set up for Jackson, to donate click here.

