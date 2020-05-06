Study questions Burgum's business re-opening moves

An analysis by legislative lawyers suggests Gov. Doug Burgum may have overstepped his authority by imposing regulatory restrictions on business allowed to reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The memo released Tuesday afternoon by the nonpartisan Legislative Council raises the question of whether health officials and occupational licensing boards should have placed the restrictions, and not the governor. Burgum says in a statement that “every action taken by our administration has been squarely focused on saving the lives and livelihoods of North Dakota citizens.”