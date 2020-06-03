Strategies to cope with stress and anxiety

From the coronavirus pandemic to riots across the country and in downtown Fargo, recent events are contributing to stress and anxiety.

Experts say these different times call for extra attention to our mental and emotional state.

It can be easy to get caught up in negativity as our busy lives have seen drastic changes over the past few months.

“We are all feeling so strapped for time, energy, and resources that it’s the quick things that we can start to do," said Denise Hellekson, Village Business Institute Program Supervisor.

Hellekson says the first step is acknowledging you are impacted by recent events.

“Every time we are assaulted with threats, insecurity, uncertainty, changes, we are dumping all of those stress chemicals into our system,” Hellekson said. “That has an effect. It can’t not.”

Many of these things are completely out of your control so Hellekson says it’s important to give yourself some grace.

“If I’m feeling tired and exhausted or angry or irritable, that’s ok,” said Hellekson. “What would I say to anyone else in this experience right now? I wouldn’t call them a train wreck, I wouldn’t tell them to snap out of it or other people have it worse. But that’s what we do to ourselves.”

Recognize that things are going to be different because of the additional stressors.

Another helpful tool is checking where your focus is.

“How am I being affected, what am I feeling, what am I telling myself about this, where is my focus, am I constantly living in the future because I am worried and straining to figure out how this is going to be and what is going to happen?” Hellekson said.

And don’t ignore the issues but make sure that you are taking time to appreciate the positives in life.

If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, don’t wait to get help.

Check to see if your employer has an assistance plan or call a professional to see what steps you should take next.

