Stocking up wisely, emergency or not.

As that demand for basic necessities hits stores across the country

retailers are having a tough time keeping the shelves stocked.

"Toilet paper!" said Hector Saucedo and Lauren Wubben, two Walmart shoppers. "Just some general stuff here and there. Toilet paper for the main part."

Lauren and Hector came to the Walmart off 13th street to buy some usual necessities. On the top of their list? Toilet paper.

"I'm kinda expecting it to be at least over half way out," said Wubben. "Expect at least some here. I'm hoping there's some here.

Moments later, they came out of the store, empty handed.

"There's no toilet paper. The aisle we checked, the toilet paper aisle, it's completely empty!"

Sights of cleared out shelves are becoming a problem nationwide. Even online retailers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

"You may need to be prepared for a rise in prices," said James Caton, assistant professor of agribusiness and applied economics at NDSU. "We had a supply chain disruption, we may continue to have more. If that's the case, in order to maintain sustainability, prices may have to rise"

Experts say while its important to stock up, panic buying can end up being worse.

"It's incumbent on all of us to do our best not to worry, to do our best to simply act responsibly," added Caton. "If you need a little bit more of something, get a little bit more of something, but not to simply buy in haste of worry without understanding the facts."

How can you stock up, and still do it wisely?

The financial experts at NerdWallet have four easy tips.

First, write down two weeks worth of meals, considering what your household eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Adapt ingredients as necessary, and be ready to have alternative cooking sources, in case of an emergency.

Shop and store food, using coupons could cut costs, and store the food in places it wont be forgotten.

Lastly, don't forget to use and replenish the stuff that is closest to it's expiration date first.

To read the full article, click here.">click here.