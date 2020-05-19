Staying safe during summer activities, registration open

Businesses closed down, parks emptied and activities were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but as we head into the summer months, that’s beginning to change.

Registration for summer activities is open.

“We’ve worked long and hard and visited with lots of different people, lots of different round table discussions throughout the state of North Dakota with other recreation professionals,” said Lance Belisle, West Fargo Parks Recreation Manager. “Safety is the main concern. We want to make sure we are making the right decision by starting these summer programs.”

Both Fargo and West Fargo are allowing summer activities like baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, and some art programs. The activities that allow for social distancing.

Other programs have been put on hold.

“Some of our art classes we couldn’t have,” Belisle said. “Our special needs class, unfortunately, we had to cancel that. We bring in the Missoula Theatre every year and due to the non-social distancing aspect of the theatre class, we had to, unfortunately, cancel that.”

For the activities that are being held, Belisle says they have increased cleaning, they wear masks, and everyone is trained about the protocols they need to follow.

They are also allowing refunds for any activity you may have signed up for so that everyone can feel comfortable.

“No one has ever been through this before,” Belisle said. “Rest assured we are doing everything that we can do possible to make sure that families are safe and again our staff.”

At this time, indoor facilities are still closed.

To sign up for summer activities, you can sign up online or call the park district.

