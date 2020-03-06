Staying safe and healthy in public places

Sam Stroot is here from New York Mills, Minnesota. He made the hour and a half drive to spend the evening at the West Acres Mall.

He's not lost at the fact that the virus is spreading quickly.

"If you go to a mall like this place, there are tons of people here every day," said Stroot. "You never know what could get spread to you through what means."

Many of the people at the mall were from out of town, showing how many visitors we have, and making it a higher chance for germs from out of town to come with them.

"You can become a carrier yourself and not even know it," said Charles Schmitke, of Sioux Falls. "If you think you have it, you should just stay home completely and avoid the entire fact of you might spread it to other people."

So how can you help prevent the spread while out and about in public spaces?

Dr. Joseph Fair, a virologist, an epidemiologist says using tissues to open and hold doors is one way to help keep your skin from contacting any potential virus.

At work, or any other close proximity space. Dr. Fair recommends having sanitizer and tissues close by.

As always, make sure to cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and immediately dispose of any tissues used.

Children don't always follow those rules, so some parents say they are watching what the little ones are touching.

"I'd try to keep more close of an eye on her to make sure she isn't touching random things like she likes to," said Zach Zornes.

Kids aren't the only ones guilty of touching things they shouldn't.

One study caught medical students in class touching their faces 23 times per hour on average. This becomes a real health risk as all it takes is for a virus to hitch a ride on your finger and then slip into the body.

So stay mindful of this and don't touch your face if your hands are dirty, put your hands in your pockets and try to refrain from itching that itch near your eye, as much as you can.