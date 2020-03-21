Staying prepared, emergency or not

"It's not prepping. It's planning for the future. For the what-if scenario we hope never occurs."

James has a solid 30 days of food stocked up for his family of 10. He's been a prepper since he was a kid, taking his grandpa's advice to save it for a rainy day.

"We try to stay prepared all the time, not just for this,” said James. In fact, we haven’t done anything to prepare for this.”

Unlike many others, James hasn’t been panic buying during the Coronavirus pandemic. He's been grabbing a few extra things here and there for years. That’s how long it took him to collect the stash he has now.

"Don't wait until a situation or an emergency occurs, just have it ready,” James said. “I haven't bought one thing."

For him, the security outweighs any of the stigmas that may come with being a prepper.

"I think it's important because you want to keep everybody healthy, you want to keep everybody living as normal of a life as you possibly can.”

James says the organization is key, this will keep you from overbuying.

"If you overbuy, now you have the potential for waste,” James explained. “Wasting food is not good. There’s a lot of hungry people out there and I don’t wanna take food from someone who could use the food."

He adds that prepping isn’t expensive, space-consuming, or time-consuming.

"It’s nice to know that I have things that everybody can use if, god forbid, we did come to a situation where there was nothing available."

James says he's skipping the stores right now, to make sure everyone gets what they need.

"I know what I’ve got, I know I've got enough. Let everybody else just take it. Do what you need with it.”

Prepping also includes your four-legged family members. As you're prepping for yourself, don’t forget to prepare for your animals too.