States work to keep meat plants open despite virus outbreaks

Governors in the Midwest are working to keep large meatpacking plants operating despite coronavirus outbreaks that have sickened hundreds of workers and threaten to disrupt the nation’s supply of pork and beef.

In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly has sent personal protective equipment and testing supplies to counties with meat processing plants.

Gov. Kristi Noem says she doesn't think it will be difficult to fulfill federal requirements to reopen a shuttered facility in South Dakota.

And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has warned of the dire cost of closing plants, even while acknowledging the certainty of more infection clusters at the facilities.

