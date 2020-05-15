State guidelines that will impact weddings and other mass gatherings

If you have a wedding planned or another mass gathering in the near future, take a look at these. Governor Doug Burgum calls them recommendations for event centers and other venues in North Dakota. They are effective immediately, and the state strongly urges venues to follow them.

Here's what the state sent out:

Movement and Activity

Gathering Size/Physical Distancing/Venue Activity

Capacity will be limited to 50% of normal operating capacity

Allow for six feet of spacing between groups: increase table spacing by removing tables, marking tables closed or provide a physical barrier between tables. Back to back booth seating is allowed.

Waiting areas (indoor or outdoor) must be marked so physical distancing standards are met. Restaurants can determine policy for wait areas.

Tables must be limited to 10 people per table.

In-house dining areas for quick service restaurants must meet all guidelines with tables to be sanitized between customers or if that is not possible offer only take-out.

Salad bars and buffets may operate as long as pre-portioned servings are prepared by staff. Buffet and salad bar in-use serving utensils are to only be used by staff and washed, rinsed and sanitized every 4 hours.

Standing in bars is not allowed. Bar stool seating will be allowed for 1-2 guests, with 6 feet of separation between groups.

Employee and Customer Safety and Trust

Hygiene and Cleaning/Special Measures

Drink refills are not allowed unless served in a clean unused glass or cup.

Menus should be single use paper or on a material that can sanitized after each use.

Drink coasters should be single-use or of a material that can be sanitized after each use.

Tabletop electronics for ordering or contactless payments must be sanitized after each use.

Self service cups should only touch the beverage dispenser lever. Newer beverage station models with buttons should be sanitized after each use. All food offered at convenience stores or other outlets would need to comply with the buffet and salad bar guidance.

Disposable straws and utensils must be handed to each guest by staff or individually wrapped.

Self-service condiments should be eliminated and provided by request in single use or disposable containers.

During phase I, all restaurants should close for a minimum of 4 hours daily to deep clean.

Blackjack tables will remain closed. Gaming machines must be separated by a minimum distance of 6 feet or placed out of service.

Hand-held entertainment or reservation notification devices are not allowed.

Dance floors are closed.

Encourage customers to download the Care19 App to increase success levels with contact tracing.