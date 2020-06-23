State collected $43 million in online sales taxes since 2018

State officials say North Dakota has collected about $43 million in online sales taxes since they were authorized two years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2018 that states can force online shoppers to pay sales taxes.

North Dakota began collecting from remote sellers that fall.

State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says the court’s decision leveled the playing field for local sellers who were no longer at a competitive disadvantage with their online competitors.

The Bismarck Tribune reports North Dakota cities and counties that impose local sales taxes have received nearly $15 million through the first half of this year.